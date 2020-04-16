Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O'Grady

Notice Condolences

John O'Grady Notice
O'Grady John Of Bradford Road,
Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.
Sunrise 30th April 1934
Sunset 7th April 2020.
Devoted and dearly loved husband
of Carole, much loved father of
John, Moira and Neil, kindest
father in law of Sue, Nigel and
Diane, dedicated and loving grandfather of James, Arran, Nathan and Erin and proud great grandfather of Joshua and Adam.
Donations in his memory may be made to Overgate Hospice,
30 Hullen Edge Road, Elland,
HX5 0QY. A commemoration
and celebration of his life will
be held at a later date.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -