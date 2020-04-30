|
O'GRADY John Carole, John, Moira, Neil and
their family would like to thank
all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, the letters, cards of condolence and donations to Overgate Hospice received during their recent very sad loss of John.
A special thank you must go to all doctors, nurses and staff at
Rastrick Health Centre for all their care, to Lawrence Funeral Service and to Zetta Bear for her kind
words and comforting service.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 30, 2020