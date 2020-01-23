Home

John Winkley

John Winkley Notice
WINKLEY John Thomas On 12th January 2020, peacefully at The Links Nursing Home,
Tom, aged 90 years, formerly
of Rastrick and Wyke.
Beloved Husband of the late Joan, much loved Dad of Jacqueline and John, cherished Grandad of Emma, Andrew and the late Becky, Great-Grandad of Thomas and Benjamin also a dear Brother.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 7th February at 12.00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Dementia UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel; 01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
