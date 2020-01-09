Home

DOYLE Joseph Patrick On 29th December 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Joe, aged 83 years,
of Brighouse.
Much loved and sadly missed Partner of Pat, devoted Dad
of Joe and Paul also a dear
Father-In-Law, Grandad of Johanna, Rory, Reece and Charlene, Brother, Uncle
and a good friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Josephs RC Church, Brighouse on Thursday 16th January at 1.00pm followed by committal
at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Breast Cancer Haven, Leeds, for which a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel; 01484 713512
Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
