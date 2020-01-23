|
|
|
DOYLE Joseph Patrick Joe's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, neighbours and friends for all
their support and kind
expressions of sympathy.
They would like to thank
Church Lane Doctors Surgery,
Dr Khan and the district nurses for all their care over the years, to the amazing doctors and nurses of Ward 10, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the wonderful
care they gave Joe, also to
Father Michael Hall, St Josephs
RC Church, Brighouse for his comforting service and Becky and Colleagues at Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse for the caring and professional arrangements.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 23, 2020