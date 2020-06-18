|
|
|
THEMISTOCLEOUS Joseph On 4th June 2020, peacefully at
St. James' Hospital, Leeds, Joe
aged 72 years of Brighouse.
The beloved husband of the late Marilyn, dearly loved dad of Simon, Antony and Chloe and their partners Amie, Rachael and Dan, loving grandad of Wilfred, Theo, Sidney and Frankie and a
dear brother and uncle.
Family funeral service and
cremation takes place at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th June at 10.30 am.
A memorial service in Joe's
memory will take place
at a later date.
Any enquiries, please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA. Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 18, 2020