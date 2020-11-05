|
FRANCE Joyce Of Clifton, Brighouse.
Paul and family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their kind words and cards received at this sad time. Many thanks to all at Clifton Methodist Church and to Rev. David Briggs and Rev. John Jenkinson for the lovely service given. Also to Astley Grange Care Home for their loving care given to Mum during her time spent there. Also to Mark Wright at Naylor and Grysdale Funeral Directors for the care and professionalism during these difficult times.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 5, 2020