DEVINE Kate Katarine Marie
'Kitty' Sadly, on the 25th July at
Rastrick Hall Nursing Home, Kitty,
aged 95 years of Brighouse.
Much loved Mum of John and Kathleen and a very dear
mother in law of Janet and Mark, and devoted grandma
and great grandma.
Family funeral service will take place on Tuesday 4th August, 2pm at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Any donations in Kitty's
memory can be made to
Overgate Hospice, Elland.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse, Tel; 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 30, 2020