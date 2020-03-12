|
Drennan nee Kerry
Kathleen Peacefully on March 7th 2020 at home, Kathleen, aged 91 years,
of Rastrick and formerly of
Whinney Hill Park.
Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick, a much loved mum of Mary, Margaret, Kathleen, Joan, Liz,
Kevin and William, a dear sister, sister in law, auntie, mum in law grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed.
Reception into
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on Monday on March 16th at 6pm.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday
March 17th at 11.15am, followed by interment at Brighouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel: 01422 353 970
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 12, 2020