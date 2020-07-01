|
|
|
Goldring Kathleen On the 23rd June 2020 peacefully in hospital aged 95 years of Hipperholme.
A much loved wife of the late Douglas, loving mum of Dave and Chris. Also a dear grandma,
great grandma, sister and
friend to many.
A small private service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th July.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu may be made online direct
to the Royal Association for
Deaf People.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 1, 2020