Kathleen Lumb

Notice Condolences

LUMB Dr Kathleen Mary Died peacefully on
Friday 17th January 2020,
aged 89 at Glen Rosa in Ilkley.
A service of committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 17th February at 12pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Kathleen's life at Highgate Methodist Church, Stretchgate Lane, Halifax at 1pm. Family flowers only please but Donations if so desired may be made to Highgate Methodist Church for which a box will be provided on the day.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax HX1 2XR 01422 354094
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 6, 2020
