Garratt Keith Willis On the 30th May 2020 at his home in Brighouse, Keith, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Marita, dearly loved and loving dad of John, very dear brother of Jean, devoted grandad of Laura and Thomas and very dear uncle of Ian.
A private family service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Wednesday
17th June 2020.
Donations in his memory,
if desired, may be given to
The Royal British Legion, c/o
Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors, Spring Gardens Chapel, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse,
HD6 2DJ.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2020