Garratt Keith Mrs Garrett and family would like to thank Church Lane Surgery.
I wish to say a big thank you to "all the staff" at Church Lane Surgery.
They have supported and helped me and my Husband as we battled through a long period of ill health.
In spite of the other World wide problems we were under, they were always ready to give me help
by phone, after they could no longer send a Doctor to
visit in person.
The Reception, and Office,
would put me through to a Doctor, Nursing Staff, or, even Chemist to give me advice and support.
Sadly, in the end my Husband passed away, but it was only after the great effort of all these people trying to help me make him better.
TO MY LOVE KEITH
My Heart is broke, what shall I do, There's only me here, and no you.
My love, My heart, reason for life. I'm left alone, a lonely wife.
Please wait for me, I won't be long, Then hand in hand we'll carry on
To face together, side by side, Whatever our future may provide.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 2, 2020