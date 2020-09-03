Home

Ken Normington

Ken Normington Notice
NORMINGTON Ken On 27th August at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 81, of Lane Head, Brighouse.
The dearly loved husband of Liz, much loved dad of Sarah and Paul, dear father in law of Gail and David and devoted grandpa of Oliver, George,Harry, James and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be at Park Wood Crematorium,
18th September at 11.15
by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations in Ken's memory to Parkinson's UK. All enquiries to Co-op Funeral care - Brighouse, 01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 3, 2020
