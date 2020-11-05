|
MCBRIDE KENNETH Suddenly at
Calderdale Royal Hospital
on 26th October 2020.
A loving husband to Jenny,
dad to Paula and Marie,
grandad and great grandad.
A private funeral service to held
at Huddersfield Crematorium
on 6th November 2020
at 10.30am, by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
however Donations in Kenneth's
memory may be made directly
to NHS Charities Together -
COVID19 Appeal.
Any enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Brighouse - 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 5, 2020