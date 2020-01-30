|
|
|
NUNNS Kevin Michael On December 14, 2019, Kevin
sadly passed away after a brave fight, surrounded by his family
aged 41 years.
Dearly loved son of Keith and Christine, a much loved brother, uncle, husband and dad of Lewis and Alex and friend to many.
A celebration of Kev's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, Tomorrow, Friday
January 31, at 2:15 p.m.
Friends please meet at Parkwood followed by drinks at
Thornhill Briggs WMC, Brighouse.
Enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.,
Tel 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 30, 2020