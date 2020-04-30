|
Boothroyd Leslie Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with his wife Pauline
and children Stuart, Susan
and Paul by his side.
Leslie aged 86 years.
Grandad to Nicola, Perry,
Tom, Olivia, Lizzy, Rhea, Liam
and Great Grandad to Ted, Olie
and Lucas will be deeply missed.
Service at Fixby Crematorium, Huddersfield on Thursday 14th May 2020 at 12 noon,
close family only please.
All enquiries to
B.J.Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel - 01422 354453.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 30, 2020