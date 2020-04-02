|
|
|
ASTIN Loy On 25th March 2020 peacefully
at home, Loy, aged 78 years,
of Brighouse.
The beloved wife of the late
John Astin, dearly loved mum
of Dean and Paula,
dear mother-in-law of
Kim and Harry, loving gran to
Mark and Emma and the much loved great-gran of
Jack, Isla and Charlie.
Funeral service and cremation takes place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday
9th April at 11.15 am.
Please note that this is a
family funeral.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road,
Brighouse, HD6 3RA.
Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 2, 2020