|
|
|
Hutchinson Lucie Eve 13th March 2020
Suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Lucie aged 81 years.
Beloved partner of Douglas,
much loved by her many friends.
Service at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 10am followed by committal.
Will friends accept this
as the only intimation.
All flowers welcome, donations in lieu if desired to Battersea Cats and Dogs Rescue for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Any enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 19, 2020