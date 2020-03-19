Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucie Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucie Hutchinson

Notice Condolences

Lucie Hutchinson Notice
Hutchinson Lucie Eve 13th March 2020
Suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Lucie aged 81 years.
Beloved partner of Douglas,
much loved by her many friends.
Service at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 10am followed by committal.
Will friends accept this
as the only intimation.
All flowers welcome, donations in lieu if desired to Battersea Cats and Dogs Rescue for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Any enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -