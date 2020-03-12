Home

Lynn Benit

Lynn Benit Notice
BENIT Lynn On March 4th 2020,
suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Lynn aged 72 years of Rastrick.
Wife of Brian, much loved mum of John, Brian and Deb, loving grandma and great grandma.
Service at St Matthew's Church Rastrick, on Wednesday March 18th, at 10.45am, followed by interment at Rastrick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Cancer Research would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this as the
only intimation.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
