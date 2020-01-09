|
|
|
BINNS MARGARET On 5th January 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, aged 72 years.
Maggie will be sadly missed by her loving Husband Graham and their dog Whiskey.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 10.30am.
All flowers welcome and donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium and bright clothing to be worn as requested by Maggie.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 9, 2020