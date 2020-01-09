Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Binns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Binns

Notice Condolences

Margaret Binns Notice
BINNS MARGARET On 5th January 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, aged 72 years.
Maggie will be sadly missed by her loving Husband Graham and their dog Whiskey.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 10.30am.
All flowers welcome and donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium and bright clothing to be worn as requested by Maggie.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -