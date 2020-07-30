|
Ratcliffe Margaret On 27th July 2020
at her home in Brighouse,
Margaret aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late David,
dearly loved and loving
mum of Nigel and Jane,
very dear sister of Geoff, Hilary and Pam, dear mother-in-law
of Helen and John,
loving and devoted grandma
of Alex and Georgia,
dear sister-in-law of Susan
and Steve and a dear auntie.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Thursday 13th August 2020 at 12 noon.
Friends may meet at the crematorium, however only 10 family members may enter Chapel.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be given
to the R.N.L.I.
A box for this purpose
will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 30, 2020