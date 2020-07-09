Home

SHAW Margaret Theresa On 28th June 2020,
peacefully after a long illness, Margaret, aged 90 years.
A loving wife of the late Kenneth Shaw, a wonderful mother of Alan, daughter-in-law of Lyndeena, loving grandma of Mark and Dean and great grandma of
Thomas and Kayla.
A service will be held on 15th July at Huddersfield Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, any donations can be made online to Cancer Research UK.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 9, 2020
