Margaret Todd

Margaret Todd Notice
Todd Margaret
(née Ulrich) Aged 78, of Brighouse,
on 12th June 2020, suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loving mum to Simon, Rachael and Rebecca, much loved grandma to Chloe, Alex, Joe, Ruby, Oliver, Alfie and Harrison and friend to many.
She will be missed by all
and loved forever.
Due to current pandemic restrictions private family
funeral to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 1st July at 3pm.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 25, 2020
