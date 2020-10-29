|
|
|
Airey Marie
(née Buckley) On October 19th 2020, Marie
died aged 83 years, of Wyke and
originally of Braithwaite, Keighley.
Beloved wife for 57 years of David, mother of Elizabeth and Graham, mother-in-law of Helen, grandmother of Jacob and Holly and a treasured friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Thursday,
November 12th at 11.15am for
immediate family and friends
only due to the restrictions that must be observed.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations in Marie's memory
may be sent directly to
Alzheimer's Society.
The caring that she lovingly gives,
the passion that she shows,
the kindness of Marie,
everyone knows.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 29, 2020