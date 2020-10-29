Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Airey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Airey

Notice Condolences

Marie Airey Notice
Airey Marie
(née Buckley) On October 19th 2020, Marie
died aged 83 years, of Wyke and
originally of Braithwaite, Keighley.
Beloved wife for 57 years of David, mother of Elizabeth and Graham, mother-in-law of Helen, grandmother of Jacob and Holly and a treasured friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Thursday,
November 12th at 11.15am for
immediate family and friends
only due to the restrictions that must be observed.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations in Marie's memory
may be sent directly to
Alzheimer's Society.
The caring that she lovingly gives,
the passion that she shows,
the kindness of Marie,
everyone knows.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -