Mary Pick

Mary Pick Notice
PICK Mary On the 14th December 2019, peacefully in Princess Christian Homes, Bisley, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Kenneth, also a much loved Sister, Aunt and friends to many.
The cortege will leave
McNulty Funeral Home,
25 New North Parade on Friday 10th January, for Requiem Mass
at St Josephs Church,
Brighouse HD6 1DA at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland HX5 9HZ, at 2.15pm.
Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the church.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association Charity (PSP Association)
a donation box will also be available at the Church and Crematorium.

Requiescat-in-Pace
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 2, 2020
