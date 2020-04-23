|
|
|
POLOTNIANKA Maureen Patricia After a long illness, on 20th April
at Rastrick Grange Care Home,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Anton, much loved mum of Michael and Alex and mother-in-law of Jane and Kay, dearly loved grandma of Emma and Thomas, a dear sister of Susan, the late Avril, Ian, Leonard and Stephen, a dear sister-in-law, much loved aunt and a very dear friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place with a memorial service to take place at a later date.
For any enquiries please contact
Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 23, 2020