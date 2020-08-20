|
|
|
Hanson Michael On August 15th very peacefully in hospital, Michael (Mike) aged 77.
Wonderful, loving and deeply
loved Husband of Pauline, devoted Dad of Philip and Neil, loving Father-in-Law to Sophie and Jo.
A very proud and loving Grandad of Lucas and April. Brother-in-Law, Uncle and a good friend to many.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will be held on Friday 4th September at 11am, at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road, Huddersfield. Once life returns to normal a celebration
of Mike's life will take place.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be sent to the Cardiomyopathy Association.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 20, 2020