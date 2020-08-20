Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hanson

Notice Condolences

Michael Hanson Notice
Hanson Michael On August 15th very peacefully in hospital, Michael (Mike) aged 77.
Wonderful, loving and deeply
loved Husband of Pauline, devoted Dad of Philip and Neil, loving Father-in-Law to Sophie and Jo.
A very proud and loving Grandad of Lucas and April. Brother-in-Law, Uncle and a good friend to many.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will be held on Friday 4th September at 11am, at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road, Huddersfield. Once life returns to normal a celebration
of Mike's life will take place.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be sent to the Cardiomyopathy Association.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -