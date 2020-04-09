|
Savage Michael David
Peacefully
at home on
26th March 2020,
Michael, aged 77 years,
of Lightcliffe and
formerly Rastrick.
The much loved and loving husband of the late Barbara and beloved dad of Helen and a dear cousin and good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 15th April at 9.00am, which due to present circumstances, only immediate
family will attend but please know that a party will be organised for a celebration of Michaels life at a later date. Family flowers only please but donations would be gratefully appreciated on behalf
of the MS Society and can be forwarded directly, if desired.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 9, 2020