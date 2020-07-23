|
|
|
Warren Michael John On the 16th July 2020
with his family at his side,
Michael, aged 74 years.
The beloved husband of the
late Carol, dearly loved and
loving dad of Helen and Richard,
a very dear brother of Peter,
dear father-in-law of Anthony
and a devoted grandad of
Matthew and Jonathan.
A celebration of his life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 12 noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The Alzheimer's Society.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors, 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 23, 2020