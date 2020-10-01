Home

Mona France

Notice Condolences

Mona France Notice
France (née Shaw)
Mona On Wednesday 16th September, Mona, aged 92, of Rastrick,
passed away peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by her loving family.
Ever loving and devoted wife of the late Herbert, cherished and deeply loved mum of Janet, much loved mother-in-law of Richard.
Treasured gran of Richard and Mark, dearly loved great gran of Lisa, Samantha and Sarah and dear great great grandma to Bailey, Oscar and Leo.
Service at St Matthews Church, Rastrick, at 12 noon, on Friday 2nd October, followed by a private committal at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Stroke Foundation, for which a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 1, 2020
