|
|
|
FRANCE Mona Mona's daughter Janet and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their many kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and beautiful flowers.
Our thanks go to everyone who supported us by attending the celebration of Mona's life and the generous donations to the
Stroke Foundation.
Our gratitude to the Surgical Ward Medical Staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and to the Local District Nurses for their
kindness and care.
Thanks also to
Dr Rev John Marsh and to
Charles Wood Funeral Directors.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 15, 2020