SMITH Muriel Ann On 13th April 2020, peacefully at Lindley Grange Care Home,
Murial aged 79 years of Rastrick and previously Southowram.
The beloved wife of Barry,
dearly loved mum of Garry, Gail, Allan and Joanne and a much loved and sadly missed Mother-in-law, Grandma, Great-Grandma,
sister and Aunty.
Family graveside service takes place at St. Anne's In The Grove, Southowram on
Tuesday 28th April at 11.30 am.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA, Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 23, 2020
