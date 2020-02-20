Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
Neil Duncan Notice
Duncan Neil On 5 February 2020
Neil sadly passed away
aged 84 years.

The beloved husband of
the late Dorothy.
Loving partner of 'His Little Elly'.
Loving Dad/Father to
Janet & Darren.
Special G-Dad to Ben & Jodie.

A celebration of his life
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby
On 28 February 2020 at 2pm,
followed by the wake at
The Holiday Inn, Clifton, HD6 4HW.
Friends please meet
at The Crematorium.

No flowers by request, but donations, in lieu
to the Huddersfield Renal
Satellite Unit.
A plate will be available
at the service.

Enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare Service, Brighouse.
01484 713512
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
