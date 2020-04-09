|
Fletcher Norma Hilda
(née Taylor) Suddenly, at Calderdale Royal Hospital, on 29th March 2020, Norma, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brough, much loved mum of Robert & Stuart and mother-in-law of Janet & Katharine, loving grandma to Andrew & the late David and Craig & Melissa, great-grandma to Joshua, Jacob, Matilda, Alfie and Charlie, sister, auntie and good friend to many.
A private family service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby on Thursday 16th April.
The service will be available via a live web-link. Please contact Amanda Dalby Funeral Services for access details on 01422 253 593.
Donations in loving memory of Norma may be made to the British Heart Foundation - please donate directly through their website.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 9, 2020