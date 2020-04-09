Home

Fletcher Norma Hilda
(née Taylor) Suddenly, at Calderdale Royal Hospital, on 29th March 2020, Norma, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brough, much loved mum of Robert & Stuart and mother-in-law of Janet & Katharine, loving grandma to Andrew & the late David and Craig & Melissa, great-grandma to Joshua, Jacob, Matilda, Alfie and Charlie, sister, auntie and good friend to many.
A private family service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby on Thursday 16th April.
The service will be available via a live web-link. Please contact Amanda Dalby Funeral Services for access details on 01422 253 593.
Donations in loving memory of Norma may be made to the British Heart Foundation - please donate directly through their website.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
