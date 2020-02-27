Home

Pat Wilcock

Pat Wilcock Notice
Wilcock Pat On 20th February 2020,
Pat, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald,
much loved mum of Dianne and Richard, mother-in-law of Peter and Trish, adored Gran of Matthew and Alice and good friend to many.
Pat's funeral service will take place at 1:45pm on Thursday 5th March
at St. John's Church, Rastrick, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
