Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Batty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Batty

Notice Condolences

Paula Batty Notice
Batty Paula Peacefully on the 27th May 2020 with her family at her side,
Paula aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved and loving mum
of Susan, David and Andrew,
very dear sister of Jane, dear mother-in-law of Jon and
an adoring grandma of
Jessica, Daniel and Jacob.
A private family service will be
held on Tuesday 16th June 2020.
A celebration of her life will
be held at a later date.
Donations if desired may be given to Overgate Hospice, c/o
Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors,
Spring Gardens Chapel,
Lightcliffe Road,
Brighouse, HD6 2DJ.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -