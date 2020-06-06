|
Batty Paula Peacefully on the 27th May 2020 with her family at her side,
Paula aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved and loving mum
of Susan, David and Andrew,
very dear sister of Jane, dear mother-in-law of Jon and
an adoring grandma of
Jessica, Daniel and Jacob.
A private family service will be
held on Tuesday 16th June 2020.
A celebration of her life will
be held at a later date.
Donations if desired may be given to Overgate Hospice, c/o
Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors,
Spring Gardens Chapel,
Lightcliffe Road,
Brighouse, HD6 2DJ.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2020