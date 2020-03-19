|
|
|
Farrar Peter John On 14th March, 2020, following a short illness, peacefully with his family around him at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Peter, aged 88 years.
The devoted husband of the late Sheila, a much loved father of Jill, Debra and Simon, a cherished grandad and great grandad of Kirsty, Ruth, Tom, Laura, Sam, Lewis, Harry, Beth, Erin, Jack, Charlie, Joshua and Holly. A dear father in law and uncle and a good friend and former colleague to those at Blakeboroughs and Kent Introl.
With the recent passing of Peter's wife, Sheila, a celebration of both their lives together will be held at Fixby Crematorium on Monday 30th March at 10 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations will be greatly appreciated for Dementia UK and The Alzheimer's Society and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 19, 2020