Phyllis Barnes Notice
BARNES Phyllis Late of Rastrick Hall Care Home,
passed away peacefully on
5th May 2020, aged 96 years.

A much loved wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mother of Adrian, much loved mother-in-law of Carol, a devoted grandma to Robert and Joanne and a cherished great-grandma to Harvey and Millie.

A private funeral service will be held at 3:30pm on Friday 22nd May at Doncaster Rose Hill Crematorium.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Phyllis' Life

Enquiries to
Doncaster Municipal Funerals
01302 354651
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 21, 2020
