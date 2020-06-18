|
|
|
Thornton Ronald
'The Eclair Man' On 5th June 2020 peacefully, Ronald aged 95 years of
Ward Court, Rastrick.
The beloved husband of the late Betty, dearly loved dad of Stephen and Janet, dear father-in-law of Mary and John, much loved grandad of Nicola, Lee, Marc and the late Andrew, very dear
great-grandad to Tyler and Chloe and a very good friend to many.
Family funeral service takes
place at Fixby Crematorium on
Thursday 25th June at 12.00 pm.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road,
Brighouse, HD6 3RA.
Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 18, 2020