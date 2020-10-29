Home

Ruth Garside Notice
Garside Ruth On 21st October 2020 peacefully at Willow House Residential Home, Liversedge, Ruth, aged 85 years, previously of Brighouse.
The beloved Wife of the late
David Garside and a much loved and sadly missed Mum,
Mother-in-Law, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and cremation takes place at Fixby Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November at
1.00 pm and due to local restrictions will be a family service.
Donations may be made directly to the Alzheimer's Society.

Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road,
Brighouse, HD6 3RA,
Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 29, 2020
