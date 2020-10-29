|
|
|
Garside Ruth On 21st October 2020 peacefully at Willow House Residential Home, Liversedge, Ruth, aged 85 years, previously of Brighouse.
The beloved Wife of the late
David Garside and a much loved and sadly missed Mum,
Mother-in-Law, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and cremation takes place at Fixby Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November at
1.00 pm and due to local restrictions will be a family service.
Donations may be made directly to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road,
Brighouse, HD6 3RA,
Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 29, 2020