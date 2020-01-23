|
|
|
HALL Sandra On 10th January 2020, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Sandra,
aged 72 years, of Rastrick.
Dearly loved wife of Peter,
loving mum to
Anita, Wayne and Julie.
A cherished gran to
Roxanne, Joe, Sarah and Kirsty.
A service will be held on
Thursday 6th February at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support,
for which a plate will be
provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and
kindly meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 23, 2020