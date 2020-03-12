|
|
|
FARRAR Sheila Margaret
(née Conway) On 22nd February 2020,
peacefully in her sleep whilst on
a family holiday in Malta after a
short illness, Sheila aged 89 years.
The much loved wife of Peter,
loving mother to Jill, Debra and
Simon, a devoted nanna and great
nanna to Kirsty, Ruth, Tom, Laura,
Sam, Lewis, Harry, Beth, Erin, Jack,
Charlie, Joshua and Holly, a dear
mother-in-law, auntie and friend to
many who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Sheila's life will
take place at Fixby Crematorium
on Friday 20th March at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly
appreciated for Dementia Concern
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and kindly meet at
the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead
Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 12, 2020