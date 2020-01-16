Home

GARDNER Steven Mark On January 9th, 2020, at Overgate Hospice, Steven, aged 59 years. Much loved son of Jean,
loved brother of his twin Andrew and Neil and Paul, stepson of Gordon, brother-in-law of Sharon, uncle of Laura a dear nephew
and good friend to many,
son of Peter Gardner.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Monday January 27th,
at 12:00 noon. Friends please meet at Park Wood. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu
would be very much appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
Enquiries to Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd. Tel 01274 571021 www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
