NELSON Stuart (Formerly of Brighouse,
West Yorks, Son to the late
Arthur and Mary Nelson)
At home in Lund near Driffield,
East Yorkshire, after a long illness,
borne with much courage
and fortitude
on 26th May 2020; aged 68 years.
A much loved and devoted
partner to Danny and a loving cousin to Eileen, son Tim;
in-law Linda and children.
A dear friend to so many,
he will be much loved
and sadly missed.
A Celebration and Thanksgiving for Stuart's life is to be held at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 11th June at 12.30pm. A live podcast is to be made available, website - www.obitus.com, username:Lore7639 &
password: 983451
No flowers by request please but any donations if desired would be much appreciated in Stuart's memory for Macmillan
and Marie Curie.
Stu was an East Riding Theatre volunteer - they have kindly allowed us to use their text donation system to collect donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.
To donate, text the keyword "STUARTSPALS" followed by the amount of your choice to 70490
(e.g to donate £20 text STUARTSPALS 20 to 70490;
you will then receive a confirmation text and an invitation to use Gift Aid).
Thank you.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2020