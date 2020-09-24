|
|
|
MITCHELL Tommy On 12th September 2020,
peacefully at his home in
Rastrick and surrounded
by his loving family,
Tommy aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Rita,
dearly loved dad of Elaine,
Michelle, Fiona and the late Susan
and father in law of the late Mick.
He will be very sadly missed by
his family and all who knew him.
A service will be held in private at
St Matthew's Church, Rastrick.
Donations if wished may be given for Overgate Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road,
Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 24, 2020