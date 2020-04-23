|
Jowett Trevor Patrick On 14th April 2020 in hospital of Wyke, formerly of Brighouse, Trevor aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of Joyce, dearly loved and loving dad of Helen, Diane, Alison and Lesley,
a very dear brother, dear
father-in-law and devoted grandad.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday 1st May 2020.
A Requiem Mass will be held for Trevor to be announced at a
later date.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Apr. 23, 2020