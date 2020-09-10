|
|
|
BARKHAM VIVIEN MARILYN
(NEE ORME) On Tuesday, August 25th
peacefully at her home in
Clifton, aged 76 years.
Vivien,
dearly loved wife of Jeff,
loving mum of Gary,
Paul and Kevin,
mother in law of Berni
and loving and much loved
grandma of Olivia,
dear sister in law of
June and Stuart
and special friend of
Marjorie.
Due to the current guidelines
a private funeral service
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday, September 15th.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Vivien
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Care
may be made on leaving the
Crematorium or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 10, 2020