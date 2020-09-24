Home

Dickinson Winifred
(nee Foster) On 15th September 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Hospital, Winnie, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Les, mother to Joyce, Jack,
Margaret, David, Malcolm and
the late Alan, mother in law,
grandmother and great grandma.
A private funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 1st October at 12:45.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Winnie
can be made directly to the
Nation Deaf Children's Society.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 24, 2020
