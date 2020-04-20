|
Adeline "Addy" E. (Krampitz) Nevulis, 95, of Bristol, widow of Edward Nevulis, died on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Addy was born in Bristol on February 11, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Emil and Bertha (Bobroske) Krampitz. She was a longtime Bristol resident attending local school. She formerly lived in New Britain and was employed at General Electric before retiring. She enjoyed volunteering for Red Cross Blood Drives and was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Bristol. Springtime was her favorite time of the year because she was especially fond of tending to her favorite flowers. Addy is survived by two sisters: Alice Cunningham and Myrna Gamache and husband, George, of Bristol; and her adored nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. Her services and entombment in West Cemetery, Bristol will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 or Bristol Hospital Home Care/Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Addy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020